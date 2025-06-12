1st fatal loss for model since 2011 debut: What we know about Air India’s 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed

The Air India aircraft that crashed shortly after takeoff Wednesday was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, registration VT-ANB, a model with a spotless fatal crash record until now.

Operated as flight AI171, the Dreamliner departed Ahmedabad at 13:38 p.m. local time on a scheduled international passenger route to London Gatwick.

There were 242 people on board—230 passengers and 12 crew members—when the plane crashed near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

The jet was heavily fueled for its long-haul journey, a factor officials say may have intensified the post-crash fire.

Emergency crews rushed to the site, transporting injured survivors to local hospitals.

The 787-8 Dreamliner, known for its fuel efficiency and advanced composite materials, has been in service since 2011. The aircraft typically seats around 248 passengers and is capable of flying more than 7,300 nautical miles. It has been widely praised for its strong safety record, with no previous fatal accidents involving the model.

The VT-ANB crash marks the first catastrophic loss of a 787-8 Dreamliner since its introduction. Previous incidents involving the type have mostly been technical, including early battery issues, but none resulted in a crash of this scale.

Air India and aviation authorities have launched a full investigation. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu stated that rescue and relief operations are ongoing and being closely coordinated at the highest level.