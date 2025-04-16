2 Indians killed in Dubai bakery attack by Pakistani national; Victims' kin claim assailant shouted religious slogans

Two men from Telangana were killed and another injured in a violent attack at a bakery in Dubai, allegedly carried out by a Pakistani national who shouted religious slogans during the assault, according to the victims’ families.

The incident took place on April 11 at Modern Bakery LLC, where the victims worked. Ashtapu Premsagar (35), from Soan village in Nirmal district, was killed with a sword, his uncle A Poshetty told PTI. Premsagar had been employed at the bakery for the past five to six years and is survived by his wife and two children. His family has not yet been informed of the death, Poshetty added, urging the government to bring his body back to India and provide aid to the bereaved family.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy identified the second deceased as Srinivas from Nizamabad district. A third worker, Sagar, sustained injuries in the same attack and is currently hospitalised, his wife Bhavani confirmed to reporters in Nizamabad.

“Deeply shocked by the brutal killing of two Telugu youth from Telangana in Dubai, Ashtapu Premsagar from Nirmal district and Srinivas from Nizamabad district,” Reddy said on X. “Spoke to Hon'ble External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar ji on the matter and he has assured full support to the bereaved families, and the urgent repatriation of the mortal remains.”

Reddy also stated that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) would work to ensure speedy justice and thanked Jaishankar for the prompt response.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar also posted about the attack on X, stating that he had spoken to MEA officials and that Union Home Ministry officials were following up with the Indian consulate.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic killing of Shri Ashtapu Prem Sagar and Shri Srinivas, both workers from Telangana, who were brutally attacked by a Pakistani national at Modern Bakery LLC in Dubai during working hours on 11 April,” Kumar said.

He added that the Indian consulate had requested Dubai police to expedite the investigation and repatriation process. “We are extending all necessary support for the early repatriation of the victims and stand firmly with their families in this hour of grief.”