An Air India aircraft with 242 passengers onboard crashed in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon, triggering emergency response efforts near the city’s Meghaninagar area, according to an ANI report. The incident has been confirmed by the State Police Control Room, though further details are still awaited.

June 12, 2025

According to initial reports, the crash occurred in the Meghaninagar area, not far from Ahmedabad airport.

“The plane caught fire after crashing, and fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze,” said fire officer Jayesh Khadia, confirming that firefighting operations were immediately launched.

Ahmedabad police commissioner GS Malik added, "A plane crashed in the Meghaninagar area near the airport. It is not yet clear what type of plane it was.”

As of now, there is no official word on casualties or the cause of the crash. The area remains cordoned off as rescue and investigation teams continue their operations.

Further updates are expected as authorities verify more information.