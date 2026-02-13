25-year-old Kolkata nurse dies of cardiac arrest after recovering from Nipah virus

A 25-year-old nurse died on Thursday at a private hospital in Barasat, North 24 Parganas district, due to complications arising from a Nipah virus infection. This marks the first fatality from the virus in West Bengal in recent history. While health ministry sources clarified that the death could not be entirely attributed to the Nipah virus, they acknowledged that the infection triggered complications that led to her decline.

The nurse had tested positive for the Nipah virus in December, along with another member of the nursing staff. However, despite testing negative for the virus in recent weeks, her health remained critically compromised. She had been under intensive treatment for several weeks.

Hospital officials reported that the nurse had been in a prolonged coma, which weakened her immunity, and she later developed a lung infection. Although she had been removed from ventilator support at the end of January, her condition worsened in early February, and she was placed back on the ventilator on Wednesday. Sadly, she passed away from cardiac arrest around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

An official explained, "Though she had recovered from the Nipah infection, she was suffering from multiple complications."

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed two cases of Nipah virus in the state: one male nurse who was discharged in January after recovery, and the 25-year-old nurse who passed away.

The Union Health Ministry had earlier acknowledged that one of the two Nipah-positive nurses, critically ill and under intensive care, died due to cardiac arrest. In response to these confirmed cases, the central and state health agencies initiated comprehensive public health measures, as per established protocols. This included identifying and monitoring 196 individuals who had come into contact with the confirmed patients. These contacts were tested and found to be asymptomatic and negative for the virus.

While these efforts continue, the Union Health Ministry also urged the public and media to avoid spreading speculative or incorrect information about the virus and to rely on confirmed figures. The government emphasised the importance of rigorous surveillance and timely intervention to prevent any further spread.

The WHO identifies Nipah virus as a zoonotic disease, transmitted primarily from animals to humans, but also through contaminated food or human-to-human contact. It poses significant health risks, with the virus capable of causing severe encephalitis and other neurological complications.

(With inputs from PTI and Tapas Sengupta)