256 GW & rising: Heatwave drives India’s power demand to all-time high. Can the grid cope?

India’s electricity grid is being pushed to its limits as an intense and early heatwave sweeps across large parts of the country, driving record-breaking power demand and raising fresh concerns over energy security, infrastructure resilience, and climate stress.

India’s peak power demand has surged to an all-time high of around 256 gigawatts (GW) in late April, surpassing the previous record of about 250 GW set in May 2024.

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What makes this spike unusual is its timing. Peak demand typically occurs in June or July, but this year’s surge has arrived weeks earlier due to extreme temperatures.

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Just days before hitting the new record, demand had already touched 252 GW, indicating a rapid escalation as temperatures climbed across north and central India.

Heatwave fuels cooling demand

The primary driver is straightforward: heat. With temperatures crossing 40-45°C in many regions, households and businesses are turning to air conditioners, coolers, and refrigeration systems in large numbers.

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Cooling demand is now the single biggest contributor to India’s seasonal electricity consumption. The earlier and more intense the heatwave, the sharper the spike in demand — something clearly visible this April.

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Solar helps by day, coal by night

India’s evolving energy mix is playing a critical role in managing this surge.

Solar power has contributed significantly during daylight hours, helping meet peak daytime demand and reducing pressure on the grid. However, coal and gas-fired plants remain essential, especially during evenings and nights when solar output drops.

This dual dependence highlights a structural challenge: while renewables are expanding rapidly, fossil fuels still provide the backbone for reliable, round-the-clock supply.

Grid under pressure

The unprecedented demand is testing India’s power infrastructure. The surge has already exceeded forecasts for this time of year, catching planners off guard.

Authorities have pushed thermal plants to operate at full capacity to avoid shortages. At the same time, several states are reporting localised stress, with rising risks of outages as equipment faces overheating and peak loads.

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Despite the pressure, the national grid has so far managed to meet demand, supported by better coordination and capacity additions in recent years.

A summer of higher peaks ahead

The current record may not last long. Officials estimate that India’s peak power demand could climb to 270 GW or more in the coming months as summer intensifies.

With May and June still ahead — the hottest months of the year — the real stress test for India’s power system is yet to come.

Beyond immediate grid management, the surge in electricity demand reflects a broader trend. India, already among the world’s largest electricity consumers, is experiencing the combined effects of economic growth, urbanisation, and climate change.

More frequent and intense heatwaves are not just a weather story — they are reshaping energy demand patterns, increasing reliance on cooling, and forcing policymakers to rethink long-term power planning.