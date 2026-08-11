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260 roads closed, 157 deaths, 257 missing: Monsoon brings widespread devastation to Himachal

260 roads closed, 157 deaths, 257 missing: Monsoon brings widespread devastation to Himachal

Landslides and landslips have left 259 roads inoperable, including the Mandi-Kullu highway. Mandi is the worst affected with 120 roads shut, followed by Chamba with 42, Kullu with 40 and Shimla with 30.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 11, 2026 3:22 PM IST
260 roads closed, 157 deaths, 257 missing: Monsoon brings widespread devastation to HimachalHimachal Pradesh left devastated by monsoon rains

About 260 roads have been closed in Himachal Pradesh due to monsoon rain, with landslides, flash floods and other rain-related incidents continuing to hit the state. According to the latest State Emergency Operations Centre report covering June 30 to August 9, 259 roads were blocked, 157 people had died, around 257 were missing, and losses were estimated at about ₹886 crore after damage to nearly 900 properties and public works.

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The disruption is expected to continue as the India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy rain in parts of the state. Power supply and drinking water schemes have also been affected, while Kullu and Mandi remain among the worst-hit districts.

WIDESPREAD DEVASTATION 

As per the SEOC report, 68 people died in landslides and flash floods, while 89 others were killed in road accidents. Another official update said that since the monsoon began on June 30, 68 people had died in rain-related incidents, including 14 in landslides and one in flash floods. Officials said the weather department has predicted a wet spell in the state till August 16.

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Landslides and landslips have left 259 roads inoperable, including the Mandi-Kullu highway. Mandi is the worst affected with 120 roads shut, followed by Chamba with 42, Kullu with 40 and Shimla with 30. Authorities said they were working on a war footing to reopen the roads, but fresh landslides and heavy rain continued to create difficulties in the mountainous terrain.

Power supply has also taken a hit, especially in Kullu and Mandi. Around 161 distribution transformers have remained non-functional for more than a week. Mandi accounts for 77 of them, followed by Shimla with 43 and Kullu with 40. Drinking water supply has also been disrupted, with 54 water supply schemes affected across the state. Shimla reported the highest number at 33, followed by Chamba with 16 and Hamirpur with five.

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The incessant rain, which returns annually at this time in Himachal Pradesh, has pushed up water levels in rivers and streams across Kullu. Visuals from the district showed debris crashing down mountainsides and flash floods sweeping away cars and makeshift bridges. The Beas river was also seen in spate in Kullu following the heavy rain.

DON'T MISS | Yellow alert in Himachal: Heavy downpour leads to closure of 566 roads; families relocated

ORANGE ALERT FOR HIMACHAL

The regional meteorological centre in Shimla has issued an orange alert for heavy rain in Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, Shimla and Sirmaur. In a separate update on Monday, the Shimla Meteorological Office warned of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur on Tuesday. Moderate to heavy rain is also expected in Chamba, Kullu, Solan and Bilaspur.

Light to moderate rain has persisted in parts of the state since Sunday evening. Dharamshala received 63.1 mm of rain, followed by Arki with 55 mm, Paonta Sahib with 43.8 mm, Shimla with 41.7 mm, Jubberhatti with 37.6 mm, Jogindernagar with 37 mm, Ghaghas with 33 mm, Sarahan with 29.5 mm, Kataula with 25.4 mm and Slapper with 24.1 mm. Kukumseri was the coldest at night with a low of 12.2 degrees Celsius, while Bhuntar recorded the highest day temperature at 32.6 degrees Celsius.

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Neighbouring Uttarakhand has also been hit by the monsoon. In one of the visuals from the state, a metal bridge in Niti Valley in Chamoli district was seen being ripped apart and swept away by a strong gush of water.

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Published on: Aug 11, 2026 3:21 PM IST
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