3.7 million followers, 20% engagement: Why Tukaram Mundhe is beating Fadnavis, Shinde on Instagram?

As per the social media figures reported in August 2026, Mundhe had 3.7 million Instagram followers, compared with 2.9 million for Devendra Fadnavis and 3 million for Eknath Shinde. The difference becomes even more striking when engagement is considered. Mundhe recorded an engagement rate of 20.35%, while Fadnavis stood at 0.50% and Shinde at just 0.24%.

The numbers are particularly notable because Mundhe posted only 13 times in the last 60 days. In comparison, Fadnavis posted 97 times and Shinde 25 times during the same period. Despite posting far less frequently, Mundhe generated substantially higher audience interaction.

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Mundhe’s popularity has been closely linked to his public image as a strict and hands-on administrator. Since taking charge as Maharashtra FDA Commissioner in May 2026, his department has undertaken an extensive campaign focusing on food safety, hygiene and adulteration. Reports said the administration conducted more than 3,000 raids, bringing his enforcement activities into the public spotlight.

Short videos showing Mundhe personally inspecting kitchens, checking food storage and questioning officials have frequently attracted attention online. His approach has helped create an image of an administrator who is visible on the ground rather than confined to office work.

ALSO READ: ‘I am no celebrity’: Maharashtra FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe on food safety, public service, transfer reports

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Mundhe’s public reputation, however, predates his current FDA posting. Over a career spanning around two decades, he has reportedly faced 25 transfers, while his work as district collector in Jalna and Solapur earned him the nickname “Waterman of Maharashtra” for water-conservation initiatives.

The latest Instagram figures therefore highlight how Mundhe has built a strong digital following around his administrative work, with 20.35% engagement putting him well ahead of Maharashtra’s top political leaders.