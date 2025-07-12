3 days to execution, Nimisha Priya’s family offers $1M blood money in Yemen: Case explained

Time is running out for Nimisha Priya. With just three days left before her scheduled execution in Yemen for the killing of a Yemeni national, the Indian nurse’s family has offered $1 million (about ₹8.6 crore) as blood money in a desperate bid to save her life.

In the Yemeni capital, Sana’a, tense negotiations are underway as the family pins its hopes on a pardon from the victim’s relatives, their only remaining lifeline.

Why Is Nimisha Priya facing execution in Yemen?

Nimisha Priya, 37, moved to Yemen in 2008 to support her parents and eventually opened a medical clinic, complying with local laws by partnering with a Yemeni national, Talal Abdo Mehdi. According to her family and supporters, Talal Abdo Mehdi became abusive and took possession of her passport, preventing her from leaving the country.

In 2017, she attempted to sedate him with an injection to recover her documents and flee Yemen, but Talal Abdo Mehdi died in the process. Nimisha Priya was arrested and sentenced to death by a Yemeni court. Her conviction was upheld by the Supreme Judicial Council in November 2023, and the country’s president approved her execution date for July 16.

Family’s Last-Ditch Effort

“The status is that the power of attorney holder for Nimisha’s family, Samuel Jerome, who is already in Yemen’s Sana’a, is leading the negotiation from our side. It took many months to negotiate and we have proposed $1 million to save Nimisha Priya," Babu John said in a television interview.

He added, “The Yemeni man’s family has not said yes or no. Once the family says yes, we will mobilise the funds and give them to the family if they are ready to pardon Nimisha."

"That is the important thing. Apart from the money, within the Sharia law, which is prevailing in Yemen, we are requesting the family to pardon Nimisha for whatever she did or whatever she is accused of. If the family is ready to pardon with or without money... anyway we are ready to pay $1 million. That is the offer," he added.

Yemen’s legal system, based on Sharia law, allows the death penalty to be waived if the victim’s family accepts compensation, known as diyah or blood money, and chooses to forgive the offender. Such pardons can be granted legally until the final moments before an execution.

“Now the only hope is that the Yemeni man’s family pardons Nimisha… India is a big power in this region and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a good name and a big reputation. If the Indian government asks the Houthi rebel government in Yemen, it will be done… The Yemeni person has died and we would like to help his family," Babu John said.