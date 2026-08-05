364 MT of Pakistan-origin dates routed through Dubai seized at Kandla Port

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ROUTED THROUGH DUBAI, ORIGIN HIDDEN

The Finance Ministry said the dates were first transported from Pakistan to Dubai. They were then shifted to another set of containers before being exported to India.

Investigators alleged that the importers suppressed key facts and misdeclared the country of origin to bypass India's ban on imports from Pakistan. The entire consignment has been seized under the Customs Act, 1962.

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The ministry said this is the second such operation in a week.

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Last week, DRI officers seized around 14 metric tonnes of Pakistan-origin Guggul resin, valued at about ₹1.4 crore, at Tuticorin Port. The consignment had been declared as natural resin from Somalia and routed through Dubai.

The investigation found that the shipment actually contained Guggul resin of Pakistan origin and had been trans-shipped using forged documents. Two people were arrested in connection with the case.

The Finance Ministry said Guggul resin (Commiphora resin) is native to the arid regions of India and Pakistan. It is listed under CITES Appendix II and classified as Critically Endangered on the IUCN Red List.

The ministry said both consignments violated India's import restrictions.

Under the Foreign Trade Policy, 2023, amended through DGFT Notification No. 06/2025-26 dated May 2, 2025, the direct or indirect import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan has been prohibited with effect from May 2, 2025.

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