43-yr old Bengaluru man sends ₹50 lakh notice to civic body for 'physical agony, emotional trauma' due to poor roads

A 43-year-old man from Bengaluru has served a legal notice to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), seeking ₹50 lakh for the "physical agony and emotional trauma" due to broken roads in the city. Dhivya Kiran's notice states that he is suffering physical and mental distress due to the BBMP's failure to maintain basic infrastructure.

Advertisement

Related Articles

A resident of Richmond Town, Bengaluru, Kiran reported five visits to orthopaedics and four emergency hospital visits for severe neck and back pain. These were "medically linked to the jerks and trauma caused while commuting on these treacherous roads", NDTV reported.

Kiran has been on multiple medications and painkillers to manage the condition, his lawyer, Advocate K V Laveen, told the news outlet. He added that his client has also had episodes of crying, loss of sleep, anxiety, and mental distress due to intense pain.

The 43-year-old also said in his notice that he cannot travel by auto or on two-wheelers since damaged roads have worsened his back and neck condition.

"Even cab rides are difficult, though marginally more tolerable than autos or bikes. This severely limits his mobility and independence, affecting both his personal and professional commitments," his lawyer said.

Advertisement

As per his notice, Kiran has also demanded compensation of ₹50 lakh for the emotional and physical distress, as well as the costs of travel for medical consultations within 15 days. It also said that the failure to provide the compensation within 15 days would attract legal action.

He also sought ₹10,000 as charges for the legal notice issued to the civic body. Kiran told the news outlet that Bengaluru roads are a mess, while adding, "even the smallest pothole can cause so much distress."

He said that he had raised the issues in the past, but in vain.

"It is very sad that the city does not care for good infrastructure. That is why I have sent a notice to the authorities. If need be, I will file a PIL (Public Interest Litigation). Why should I suffer? The least the state can do is provide us with good roads," he said.