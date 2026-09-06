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484 silver coins, including 134 with archaeological significance, seized at Delhi's IGI Airport

484 silver coins, including 134 with archaeological significance, seized at Delhi's IGI Airport

The two passengers were intercepted by Air Customs officers after arriving at IGI Airport on September 2

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 6, 2026 10:44 PM IST
484 silver coins, including 134 with archaeological significance, seized at Delhi's IGI Airport134 silver coins with archaeological significance seized from passengers at IGI

Customs officials at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport seized 484 silver coins and one gold coin worth Rs 47.16 lakh from two passengers arriving from Doha.

Among the silver coins, 134 were found to have apparent archaeological significance, according to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The two passengers were intercepted by Air Customs officers after arriving at IGI Airport on September 2.

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An examination of their baggage led to the recovery of 20.883 kilograms of gold and silver coins, which the passengers had allegedly attempted to clear without declaration, according to a customs statement.

The seized goods included 484 silver coins and one gold coin.

The 134 silver coins were reported to have apparent archaeological significance by the ASI, the statement said. Customs officials seized the goods under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962.

In a separate incident, the customs informed that it had seized a diamond-studded gold bracelet at IGI airport on August 19. The officers intercepted two Turkish nationals arriving from Istanbul (Flight 6E-12) at Terminal-3. Detailed baggage and personal search led to the recovery of one gold bracelet studded with diamonds (750 purity, 87.5g - including approx. 50 carats/10g of diamonds), with a provisional value of ₹1,07,86,301.

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Published on: Sep 6, 2026 10:44 PM IST
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