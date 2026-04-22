5 lakh new connections, nearly 6 lakh new registrations: How to apply for PNG connection?

PNG registrations: India has accelerated its shift to piped natural gas (PNG), with over 5.01 lakh new connections gasified since March and more than 5.68 lakh consumers registering for fresh connections. This move comes as authorities manage LPG supplies amid geopolitical disruptions.

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has disrupted cooking gas LPG supplies, prompting the government to encourage households and industries to transition to PNG, a more convenient alternative with stable supplies. LPG users within the reach of a PNG connection have been urged to switch, and orders have been issued to expedite approvals for pipeline installations that deliver gas directly to burner tips.

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"Since March 2026, more than 5.01 lakh PNG connections have been gasified," stated Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, during a news briefing. Gasification marks the commencement of gas supplies, and these connections include applications made both before and after the crisis.

Sharma also noted that over 5.68 lakh customers have registered for new connections. By April 19, approximately 39,400 PNG consumers had surrendered their LPG connections.

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Commercial LPG availability has reached around 70 per cent of pre-crisis levels, with additional allocations tied to reforms encouraging a shift to PNG. Sales of commercial LPG were about 123,680 tonnes in April up to April 20, equivalent to over 65 lakh 19-kg cylinders, with 8,822 tonnes sold on April 20 alone, according to Sharma.

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Natural gas supply has been prioritised for city gas distribution networks, with full allocation to domestic PNG and transport CNG segments, and increased supplies to fertiliser plants and industry.

City gas firms such as Indraprastha Gas Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, GAIL Gas Ltd, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd have been directed to prioritise PNG connections for commercial users.

HOW TO APPLY FOR PNG CONNECTION?

There are a few steps to getting a new PNG connection. First and foremost, you need to figure out who is the PNG provider in your city. Each area is served by a designated City Gas Distribution (CGD) company authorised by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB).

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Major operators include Indraprastha Gas Limited in Delhi-NCR, Mahanagar Gas Limited in Mumbai and surrounding areas, Gujarat Gas across cities in Gujarat such as Ahmedabad and Surat, Adani Total Gas operating in cities like Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Faridabad and parts of Uttar Pradesh, and GAIL Gas Limited present in cities such as Bengaluru, Patna and several districts in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Once that’s done, you can follow the following steps:

Check if PNG is available in your area: Put in your address or pin code on the provider’s website. If pipelines are in place, you will be able to submit your application online or even at customer service centres.

Apply online or offline: You can apply both online or offline at customer service centres. You must provide documents such as identity proof, address proof, and property documents such as ownership papers or a rent agreement.

Check the cost: You will need to put in a security deposit. For IGL, you can put in a security deposit that is refundable and is usually in the range of Rs 5,000-10,000, depending on the consumption category. The refundable security will include equipment such as GI/Copper Pipeline (excludes rubber pipe). The exact amount will vary by city and provider.

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Inspection and installation: After the application is submitted and the payment made, there will be a site inspection to check feasibility. Technicians would come and install the pipeline connection and the gas metre.

Once everything is in order, your connection could be activated within 7 to 15 days.