Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
6 Indian tourists go missing during trek to Nepal’s deepest lake Shey-Phoksundo amid heavy snowfall

6 Indian tourists go missing during trek to Nepal’s deepest lake Shey-Phoksundo amid heavy snowfall

The district administration has urged tourists to avoid risky areas and stay in safe locations.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 1, 2026 2:16 PM IST
6 Indian tourists go missing during trek to Nepal’s deepest lake Shey-Phoksundo amid heavy snowfallOfficials said the tourists had been warned by local residents that crossing the mountain passes would be difficult because of the snowfall. (Picture credit : Trip advisor)

Six Indian tourists have gone missing while returning from a trek to Nepal’s deepest lake, Shey-Phoksundo, after heavy snowfall hit the high-altitude region, officials said on Sunday. The group includes two women and four men and is believed to be stranded around the Numla Pass and Bagla Pass areas.

Advertisement

The tourists were travelling from Ward Nos. 4 and 8 of Dolpo Buddha Rural Municipality towards Shey-Phoksundo Lake. They were last reported missing between Ward Nos. 4 and 8 of Shey-Phoksundo Rural Municipality.

Tourists went ahead despite warnings

Local guides suspect the tourists may have become stranded after heavy snowfall in the Himalayan region, reportedly influenced by Cyclone Arnab developing in the Bay of Bengal.

Officials said the tourists had been warned by local residents that crossing the mountain passes would be difficult because of the snowfall. However, they continued towards the high-altitude area and are believed to have become trapped in the snow while returning.

Dolpa Chief District Officer Junu Hamal confirmed that "the tourists became stranded while returning from Dho towards Phoksundo Lake." She said, "They had been warned by locals about the difficult weather and mountain conditions but proceeded with their journey."

Advertisement

Shey-Phoksundo Rural Municipality Chairman Dhawa Samduk Gurung said, "Mobile phone communication is unavailable in the mountain passes between Wards 4 and 8, making it difficult to obtain information about the tourists' whereabouts and current condition."

Don't Miss: Nepal floods: Landslide blocks Budhi Gandaki River, videos show floodwaters sweeping away homes and bridges

Search and rescue efforts underway

Dolpa Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Raj Giri said, "Six Indian tourists remain out of contact, according to the latest information." Further adding, "Authorities have requested the concerned agency to arrange a helicopter for search and rescue operations."

Search and rescue efforts have been slowed by heavy snowfall and difficult weather conditions. Thick snow and the lack of mobile phone connectivity have also made it difficult for authorities to establish the tourists' location and condition. A Nepal Army team has been deployed to help locate and rescue them.

Advertisement

According to the District Administration Office, "A total of 244 tourists have reached Upper Dolpa. Of them, 149 are Nepali nationals, 44 are from SAARC countries, and 51 are citizens of other foreign countries."

The district administration has urged tourists to avoid risky areas and stay in safe locations.

Tourist arrivals in the Shey-Phoksundo Lake area have increased in recent years. Available data shows that 4,882 tourists visited Phoksundo Lake during the first 11 months of fiscal year 2082/83.

(With inputs from ANI)

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 1, 2026 2:16 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more