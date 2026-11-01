6 Indian tourists go missing during trek to Nepal’s deepest lake Shey-Phoksundo amid heavy snowfall

Tourists went ahead despite warnings

Local guides suspect the tourists may have become stranded after heavy snowfall in the Himalayan region, reportedly influenced by Cyclone Arnab developing in the Bay of Bengal.

Officials said the tourists had been warned by local residents that crossing the mountain passes would be difficult because of the snowfall. However, they continued towards the high-altitude area and are believed to have become trapped in the snow while returning.

Dolpa Chief District Officer Junu Hamal confirmed that "the tourists became stranded while returning from Dho towards Phoksundo Lake." She said, "They had been warned by locals about the difficult weather and mountain conditions but proceeded with their journey."

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Shey-Phoksundo Rural Municipality Chairman Dhawa Samduk Gurung said, "Mobile phone communication is unavailable in the mountain passes between Wards 4 and 8, making it difficult to obtain information about the tourists' whereabouts and current condition."

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Search and rescue efforts underway

Dolpa Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Raj Giri said, "Six Indian tourists remain out of contact, according to the latest information." Further adding, "Authorities have requested the concerned agency to arrange a helicopter for search and rescue operations."

Search and rescue efforts have been slowed by heavy snowfall and difficult weather conditions. Thick snow and the lack of mobile phone connectivity have also made it difficult for authorities to establish the tourists' location and condition. A Nepal Army team has been deployed to help locate and rescue them.

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According to the District Administration Office, "A total of 244 tourists have reached Upper Dolpa. Of them, 149 are Nepali nationals, 44 are from SAARC countries, and 51 are citizens of other foreign countries."

The district administration has urged tourists to avoid risky areas and stay in safe locations.

Tourist arrivals in the Shey-Phoksundo Lake area have increased in recent years. Available data shows that 4,882 tourists visited Phoksundo Lake during the first 11 months of fiscal year 2082/83.

(With inputs from ANI)