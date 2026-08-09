60% of 2030 target: India hits 300 GW clean energy milestone as solar capacity skyrockets 

Solar power continues to serve as the chief driver of this growth, expanding from 2.8 GW in 2014 to 164.59 GW today. Wind energy has similarly maintained strong momentum, climbing from 21 GW in 2014 to 58.14 GW. The remaining non-fossil capacity comprises 57.24 GW of hydro power (large and small combined), 11.75 GW of bio-power, and 8.78 GW of nuclear power.

The record non-fossil capacity addition during 2025-26 was spearheaded by 44.6 GW of solar power and 6 GW of wind power. This capacity expansion has driven a parallel rise in output: renewable energy generation soared from 190.96 billion units in 2014-15 to 477.79 billion units in 2025-26.

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To secure supply chain independence during this expansion, domestic manufacturing infrastructure has undergone a massive transformation. Supported by the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for high-efficiency, indigenously produced solar modules, the enlisted capacity under the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) for Solar PV Modules crossed the 200 GW milestone, up from 2.3 GW in 2014.

Beyond immediate grid additions, the government is aiming for deep industrial decarbonization through the National Green Hydrogen Mission, seeking to position India as a global hub for the production, usage, and export of green hydrogen and its derivatives. Progress on the mission, however, remains slow.