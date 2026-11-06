72-year-old ethnicwear brand Frontier Raas expands to Ahmedabad, targets bridal and festive shoppers

Focus on bridal and festive shoppers

The company aims to position its Ahmedabad outlet as a destination for wedding and festive shopping, tapping into Gujarat's longstanding association with textile manufacturing, weaving and craftsmanship.

The store offers bridalwear, festive clothing, handloom saris, occasionwear and menswear. Its textile collections include Banarasi Kadhwa, Jamdani, Kanjivaram, Patan Patola, Sambalpuri Ikat from Odisha and Bandhani, alongside embroidery and hand embellishments.

According to the company, the outlet's interiors incorporate materials, textures and lighting inspired by Indian design, creating a personalised shopping experience for customers selecting outfits for weddings, festivals and special occasions.

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Celebrating traditional craftsmanship

The inauguration also highlighted India's regional textile heritage through an ensemble inspired by Maharani Jamnabai Gaekwad of Baroda. The design combined Gujarat's Bandhani tie-dye craftsmanship with Paithani woven borders, mirror work, gota detailing, resham embroidery and bead embellishments.

The saree featured traditional motifs, including Lord Ganesha, Goddess Lakshmi, peacocks and lotuses, while handcrafted tassels reflected Gujarati tribal craftsmanship.

Anil Batra, Chairman of Frontier Raas, emphasised the importance of preserving traditional weaving skills.

"Handloom saris have always been very close to my heart. I have immense admiration for the skill, patience and dedication of our weavers, who carry forward traditions that have been passed down through generations. I have always felt that it is important to value the people behind these textiles and ensure that their work receives the appreciation it deserves," Batra said.

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The Ahmedabad opening adds to Frontier Raas's retail network in India and abroad, with the brand also serving international markets including the UK, UAE and US.