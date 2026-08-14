80th Independence Day: President Murmu charts Viksit Bharat roadmap, outlines inclusive development vision

Honouring the sacrifices of the past, President Murmu paid tributes to the architects of modern India — from Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. BR Ambedkar to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who unified over 550 princely states. She also reflected on the solemnity of Vibhajan Vibheeshika Smriti Divas, remembering those lost or displaced during the horrors of Partition.

Turning to contemporary achievements, the President underscored significant milestones in poverty alleviation and social welfare. Over 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty, supported by schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana — which boasts nearly 59 crore accounts, including over 32 crore held by women — and free healthcare coverage for 60 crore citizens under Ayushman Bharat.

"The true meaning of freedom lies in ensuring that all citizens are able to utilise opportunities to fulfil their aspirations, and work towards the goal of making India the foremost nation in the world," President Murmu said.

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The address strongly emphasized women-led development and youth empowerment. Celebrating the success of reaching the 3 crore 'Lakhpati Didi' target, she noted that the country is now aiming to create 3 crore more, while women continue to excel across sectors — winning 8 out of India’s 13 gold medals at the recent Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

Addressing the youth, who constitute 65 percent of the population below age 35, she praised their entrepreneurial drive and highlighted recent measures to reform public examination systems to ensure transparency and trust.

On foreign policy and defense, President Murmu noted India's position as the fastest-growing major economy despite global instability. She cited key security achievements, declaring India virtually free from Naxalism, and referenced military milestones such as Operation Sindoor and the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.

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Concluding with a passionate appeal for environmental conservation, she recited a Santali poem by Pandit Raghunath Murmu and quoted Telugu writer Gurajada Apparao, reminding citizens that a nation is defined by its people. "Love your country, foster goodness. A nation is not just its land, a nation is all its people," she quoted, calling upon every citizen to unite in transforming "Swatantra Bharat into Viksit Bharat."