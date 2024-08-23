90,000 elderly beneficiaries have received their pension, rest 10,000 will receive today: Atishi

The elderly in Delhi have started receiving their pension, said Delhi Finance Minister Atishi on Friday, and accused the BJP-led Centre of holding it for the last five months by not contributing its share. "Under the scheme, the Delhi government pays Rs 2,200 and the Centre Rs 300 per month to the beneficiaries. The pension was pending for the last five months because the BJP-led Centre was not paying its contribution," said Atishi.

Related Articles

The minister said that 90,000 beneficiaries out of 1 lakh beneficiaries received their past dues on Thursday. The terms and conditions of the scheme are such that the pension of 1 lakh beneficiaries was stuck because of pending payments, though small, by the Centre, she said.

"Good news for the elders of Delhi! For the last 5 months, the BJP central government had withheld the old age pension of 1 lakh elderly people of Delhi. The elders were very worried. I am happy to inform that after a lot of struggle, the Kejriwal government has started the stalled pension of the elderly. Pension for the last 5 months is being deposited into the bank accounts of the elderly," she said in a social media post.

Individuals over the age of 60 with an annual family income of less than Rs 1 lakh are eligible for pension. Beneficiaries aged between 60 and 69 are entitled to the old age pension with an additional Rs 500 per month being given to SC/ST/minority community beneficiaries. Those above 70 years get Rs 2,500 per month.

Referring to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as the son of Delhi’s elderly said that the 1 lakh elderly beneficiaries felt that their “son who used to take care of them” was in jail and there was no one to ensure that their pension would be delivered.

“They felt that there was no one to fight for them. However, despite being in jail, Arvind Kejriwal has been asking me about the pension of senior citizens. He was worried over the pension not being released. Despite being in jail, Arvind Kejriwal forced the BJP-led Central government to release the pension of one lakh senior citizens,” said Atishi.