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'A daughter is a daughter': Yogi Adityanath orders FIR against those trolling Akhilesh Yadav's daughter

'A daughter is a daughter': Yogi Adityanath orders FIR against those trolling Akhilesh Yadav's daughter

Addressing a public gathering in Azamgarh during the inauguration and foundation-laying of development projects worth over ₹955 crore, the CM said that objectionable comments targeting any daughter are “unacceptable and unforgivable” 

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  • Updated Jun 15, 2026 3:12 PM IST
'A daughter is a daughter': Yogi Adityanath orders FIR against those trolling Akhilesh Yadav's daughterCM Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo: PTI)

In a rare display of political rivalry, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has strongly condemned the online trolling of Akhilesh Yadav's daughter and directed police to register an FIR against those responsible for circulating defamatory content on social media.

Addressing a public gathering in Azamgarh during the inauguration and foundation-laying of development projects worth over ₹955 crore, the CM said that objectionable comments targeting any daughter are “unacceptable and unforgivable.” 

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“I recently saw some people making comments on social media against Akhilesh Yadav ji’s daughter. As soon as it came to my notice, I immediately instructed the police to register an FIR,” Adityanath said. He added that Indian society has always believed that “a daughter is a daughter,” irrespective of political affiliations, and that every daughter deserves dignity and respect. 

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The controversy started after allegedly fake and defamatory posts targeting Akhilesh Yadav’s daughter began circulating on social media. According to police complaints filed by Samajwadi Party leaders, the posts included a morphed photograph and false claims intended to damage her reputation. Following the complaint, the cyber cell of the Kanpur Police Commissionerate registered an FIR and launched an investigation into the matter.

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While condemning the trolling, the Chief Minister also called for control in political debates and urged leaders and party workers across India to maintain decorum on social media. He emphasised that personal attacks on family members, particularly daughters, should have no place in democratic politics. 

The statement has drawn attention because it comes despite the long-standing political rivalry between the ruling BJP and the Samajwadi Party. Adityanath’s remarks were widely viewed as a message that political differences should not extend to targeting family members or spreading misinformation online.

Published on: Jun 15, 2026 3:12 PM IST
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