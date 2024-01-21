A day ahead of Ram temple opening, actor Kangana Ranaut seen cleaning Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi temple

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Sunday took part in a nationwide cleanliness drive of temples by sweeping the floors of the Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya. This was in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a cleanliness initiative across temples in India, preceding the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple.

Kangana, dressed in a traditional red saree complemented with gold jewelry, was seen actively participating in the cleanliness drive. Her involvement aimed to inspire others to join in and contribute to the beautification of the sacred spaces. The actress's efforts were captured in several images and videos that quickly went viral on social media platforms.

"I wish to motivate people to pick up the broom by participating in this cleanliness drive. The city has been beautified and has a festive look about it going into the inauguration day," ANI quoted the actor as saying. She had arrived earlier in the day in Ayodhya for 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony.

Kangana also offered prayers at the temple.

The Hanuman Garhi Temple, renowned for its ancient statue of Lord Hanuman and visited by numerous devotees, became the focal point of this initiative. Kangana's visit coincided with the temple's significance, as it is one of Ayodhya's most revered sites, requiring visitors to ascend 76 steps to offer their prayers.

This event was part of a larger campaign led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to promote cleanliness and prepare for the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, which marks the inauguration of the Ram Temple. The ceremony, scheduled for the following day, was set to be a milestone event with Prime Minister Modi and select seers performing the rituals.

Participating in the cleanliness initiative, actor Jackie Shroff recently joined the campaign. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led by example in the Swachchata Abhiyan by cleaning the premises of Maharashtra's Nashik Kalaram Temple. The visuals showed the Prime Minister actively engaged in mopping the temple floor with a mop and bucket.

The cleanliness drive gained momentum as PM Modi encouraged citizens to clean temples in preparation for the 'Pran Pratishtha' event. The campaign has now extended its reach, with various Union ministers and BJP leaders taking part across different states.

