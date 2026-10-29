'A new gold standard': Anand Mahindra praises Bihar Museum after it ranks 9th globally, best in Asia

“To have the Bihar Museum in Patna ranked 9th globally and the best in Asia is simply staggering,” Mahindra said.

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Mahindra said the recognition could also have a wider impact on the museum-going experience in India. “And it has the potential to be a game changer for the museum-going experience in India,” he wrote.

He said the ranking could raise the standards for museums across the country. “Because it raises the bar for EVERY museum that exists in this country, and every museum yet to be built. A new gold standard,” Mahindra said.

Mahindra also highlighted the story behind the Bihar Museum and credited former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the project. “What makes this achievement even more remarkable is the story behind it,” he wrote.

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“Conceived and championed by former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, & brought to life through the sustained efforts of the Bihar government and committed administrators,” Mahindra said.

He described the museum as “A great example of vision, administrative determination and world-class creative collaboration.”

Mahindra said the biggest beneficiaries of the recognition would be Indian museum-goers, who have long deserved experiences comparable to those available overseas.

“The biggest beneficiaries will be the Indian public, who have long deserved museum experiences comparable to those they queue up for when travelling overseas,” Mahindra wrote.

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He also praised everyone involved in creating the museum, saying, “A standing ovation for EVERYONE who had a hand in making the Bihar Museum a reality.”

Mahindra concluded his post by expressing hope that the recognition would lead to wider changes in India’s museum culture.

“May this be the beginning of a museum renaissance in India…” he wrote.