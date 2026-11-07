Aadhaar cardholders can update documents for free till June 14, 2027: Steps to follow

However, the free facility applies specifically to online document updates. It does not cover every type of Aadhaar correction. Changes to your name, date of birth, mobile number or biometric information may require a separate procedure and applicable charges.

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Follow these steps to update your documents online:

Visit the official UIDAI website. Open the myAadhaar portal and select the document update service. Enter your Aadhaar number and verify your identity using the OTP sent to your registered mobile number. Review your existing details and select the appropriate document category. Upload valid Proof of Identity and Proof of Address documents. Advertisement Check that the information is correct and that your uploaded documents are clear and legible. Submit your request and save the acknowledgement or Service Request Number (SRN) for future reference.

UIDAI will verify your submitted documents before approving the request. Submitting an application does not guarantee approval, so make sure your documents are valid, and the information matches your Aadhaar details.

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Aadhaar details you can update

You can request changes to demographic details such as your name, date of birth, gender, residential address, mobile number and email address, subject to UIDAI's rules and applicable procedures.

However, the process varies depending on the information you want to change. Some demographic updates may be available online, while others require a visit to an authorised Aadhaar Enrolment or Update Centre.

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For biometric updates, including fingerprints, iris scans and photographs, you generally need to visit an authorised centre. The services available through digital platforms may vary depending on the type of update and eligibility requirements.

Aadhaar update fees

The charges depend on the type of update you request. Under the fee structure outlined in UIDAI service information, a separate demographic update generally costs ₹75, while a biometric update in ordinary cases costs ₹125.

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You can submit eligible identity and address document updates online free of charge until June 14, 2027. Aadhaar enrolment is also free, while certain mandatory biometric updates for children are exempt from charges under applicable rules.

Before applying, check the latest fee schedule on the official UIDAI website to confirm the charges for your specific request.

Offline Aadhaar updates

If you need to update your photograph, fingerprints, iris details or information that cannot be changed online, visit an authorised Aadhaar Enrolment or Update Centre. Carry your Aadhaar number and original supporting documents, and keep the acknowledgement slip after submitting your application.

Children generally need mandatory biometric updates when they reach the ages of five and 15. If your child is approaching either age, check whether a biometric update is due and visit an authorised centre accordingly.