AAP leader Lucky Oberoi shot dead outside Gurdwara in Jalandhar’s Model Town area

An Aam Aadmi Party leader, Lucky Oberoi, was shot dead in broad daylight outside a Gurdwara Sahib in Punjab’s Jalandhar on Friday, triggering panic in the busy locality.

According to preliminary information shared by officials, Oberoi was fired upon multiple times by two bike-borne assailants, with at least five bullets hitting him. Police said Oberoi was inside his car when the attackers opened fire.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The incident took place outside a Gurdwara Sahib in Jalandhar’s crowded Model Town area. Oberoi was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Soon after the shooting, police teams reached the spot, cordoned off the area, and launched an investigation to identify the attackers and establish the motive behind the killing. Security has been stepped up in the locality following the incident.

Police said they are examining CCTV footage from the area and questioning witnesses to trace the assailants. Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

Party sources said Oberoi’s wife had earlier contested municipal elections on an AAP ticket, though she lost. They also said Oberoi was close to Cantt constituency in-charge Rajvinder Kaur Thiada.

Advertisement

The killing has sparked fear among local residents, with the daylight nature of the attack raising concerns over security in the area.

(With inputs from Davinder Kumar)