'Ab jo ho gaya wo ho gaya': Ahmedabad Police reveals chilling chats of class 10 student's killer

A Class 10 student from a private school in Ahmedabad was fatally stabbed by a junior following an altercation, triggering widespread protests and property damage by parents and locals on Wednesday. The incident took place after an argument between the two students escalated, leading to the junior allegedly stabbing the Class 10 student.

Subsequently, a police investigation uncovered a chilling chat between the accused and a friend, where the accused confessed to the crime.

"Bhai, did you do something today?" asked the friend, to which the accused replied, "Yes." The friend inquired further, "Did you stab someone?" and the accused questioned, "Who told you?"

In another part of the conversation, the accused was asked by his friend about the events of the day, to which he responded, "No, no. I am with my brother. He doesn’t know what happened today."

Further investigation into the chat revealed that the accused attacked his senior because the victim allegedly provoked him by asking, "Who are you and what will you do?"

The friend, shocked by the accused's actions, responded, "You can’t stab someone to death for this. You could have just beaten him up, not killed him." The accused nonchalantly replied, "Whatever happened has happened now."

The injured student was rushed to a private hospital for treatment in Ahmedabad's Maninagar, where he succumbed to the injuries.

After the student's death, hundreds of people, including the victim’s family, students' parents, and members of the Sindhi community, stormed the school premises. They demanded action against the school's administration, resulting in chaos and significant property damage, including the destruction of school buses and vehicles.

The angry mob allegedly grabbed a staff member by the collar and dragged him upstairs, while the principal and other staff members were also beaten, as per reports. Police struggled to maintain order initially, but managed to disperse the crowd from the school.

However, the protesters blocked roads, chanted slogans against the police, and demanded accountability from the school administration.