Actor Darshan spotted partying at Bengaluru pub on day of fan's murder: Report

Popular Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who has been arrested in connection with the murder of his 33-year-old fan, was partying at a pub in Bengaluru before going to the shed where Renukaswamy was allegedly kidnapped, India Today quoted sources as saying.

Darshan's friend Pavithra Gowda, who was also arrested, was inside the shed during Renukaswamy's assault, sources said. According to police, Renukaswamy had posted derogatory messages about her on social media, which angered Darshan.

After Renukaswamy's murder, three of the accused went to a Reliance Trends store in RR Nagar, Bengaluru, to change their blood-stained clothes, sources told India Today.

On Monday, Bengaluru Police took the accused to the Reliance Trends store to recreate the crime scene. Darshan may also be taken to Mysuru for this purpose.

Sources revealed that Renukaswamy's gold chain and wallet were discovered at Raghavendra's house in Chitradurga. Additionally, the accused had taken Renukaswamy's gold chain.

Renukaswamy, an autorickshaw driver and member of Darshan's fan club, was reportedly kidnapped from Chitradurga district on June 8 after sending derogatory messages to Gowda. His body was later discovered near Sumanahalli Bridge in Bengaluru.

A post-mortem report revealed that Renukaswamy had been tortured and subjected to electric shocks before his death. These details were disclosed by Dhanraj, who was arrested in connection with the case on June 16.

So far, the police have arrested 19 people in the case, including Darshan and Gowda.