‘Administrative scorecards’ for Union Secretaries; file disposal, output, expenditure marked on 100: Report

The Cabinet Secretariat has reportedly introduced administrative scorecards for Secretaries in the Central government. This is the first time departments are being assessed on a set of quantifiable parameters. The scorecards measure both individual and departmental performance, allowing comparisons within and among departments.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the aim is to promote a more transparent and objective approach to administrative evaluation and enhance accountability in government functioning. Each scorecard totals 100 marks and evaluates nearly a dozen parameters, the report stated. File disposal carries the highest weight with 20 marks, followed by output or activities, and expenditure on schemes and capital expenditure, each with 15 marks. Other metrics include public grievance redressal, Cabinet notes, timely completion of projects monitored by the Project Monitoring Group, and prompt disposal of bills by the Pay and Accounts Office and Chief Controller of Accounts, it said.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The evaluation carries negative marks too. The scorecards allow up to 12 negative marks for excessive expenditure on foreign visits or events, abnormal pendency of files at Secretary level and above, and delayed payments to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, the report said. Additionally, up to 5 discretionary marks may be awarded by the Cabinet Secretary for exceptional work or noteworthy contributions.

Cabinet Secretary Dr T V Somanathan sent the first set of administrative scorecards for September, October, and November 2025 to the Secretaries in January 2026. This follows changes introduced in 2024, where monthly demi-official letters from Secretaries to the Cabinet Secretary were supplemented with ministry-specific quantitative indicators.

The concept of administrative scorecards was prompted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on minimising delays at all levels of government, stated the report. Secretaries have been invited to submit feedback and suggestions on the new scorecard system.

Advertisement

Earlier efforts to improve government efficiency included introducing performance indicators in ministerial correspondence and launching the PRAGATI platform for fast-tracking projects and grievance redressal.