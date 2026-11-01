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After Arnab, now Cyclone Murasu heading for Andhra. When will it make landfall?

After Arnab, now Cyclone Murasu heading for Andhra. When will it make landfall?

According to the IMD, which has issued a cyclone alert for the Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts, the storm is very likely to move west-northwestwards and strengthen further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm over the Westcentral Bay of Bengal by the morning of November 2. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 1, 2026 3:19 PM IST
After Arnab, now Cyclone Murasu heading for Andhra. When will it make landfall?Under the influence of the approaching system, heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema over the next three days.

After Cyclone Arnab, the Bay of Bengal is witnessing another depression turn into a cyclonic storm, with forecasters warning that Cyclonic Storm "Murasu" will intensify into a severe system before hitting the south Andhra Pradesh coast on Tuesday morning, November 3.

Moving west-northwestwards at a speed of 23 kmph over the past six hours, the deep depression gathered strength to become Cyclonic Storm "Murasu". As of 11:30 AM IST today (November 1), the system lay centered over the Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal near Latitude 12.1°N and Longitude 85.3°E.

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The storm currently sits about 560 km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 660 km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 630 km east-southeast of Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), 640 km southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), and 680 km east-southeast of Ongole (Andhra Pradesh).

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has issued a cyclone alert for the Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts, the storm is very likely to move west-northwestwards and strengthen further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm over the Westcentral Bay of Bengal by the morning of November 2.

Thereafter, the system will shift northwestwards toward the mainland. Meteorological tracking indicates Murasu will reach near the south Andhra Pradesh coast by early Tuesday and cross the coast between Nellore and Narsapur as a Severe Cyclonic Storm. Landfall is expected between midnight (23:30 hrs IST) of November 2 and early morning (04:00 hrs IST) of November 3, bringing sustained wind speeds of 100 to 110 kmph, gusting up to 120 kmph.

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Under the influence of the approaching system, heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema over the next three days. The State Disaster Management Authority has urged people across the regions to remain alert and strictly adhere to official advisories.

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Published on: Nov 1, 2026 3:19 PM IST
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