After Arnab, now Cyclone Murasu heading for Andhra. When will it make landfall?

The storm currently sits about 560 km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 660 km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 630 km east-southeast of Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), 640 km southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), and 680 km east-southeast of Ongole (Andhra Pradesh).

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has issued a cyclone alert for the Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts, the storm is very likely to move west-northwestwards and strengthen further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm over the Westcentral Bay of Bengal by the morning of November 2.

Subject: Deep Depression intensified into Cyclonic Storm “Murasu” [Pronunciation: Murasu] over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal [Cyclone Alert for Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts] The Deep Depression over Southwest & adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with speed of 23 kmph during past 6 hours, intensified into the Cyclonic Storm “Murasu” [Pronunciation: Murasu]” and lay centered at 1130 hours IST of today, the 01st November, 2026 over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, near Latitude 12.1°N and Longitude 85.3°E, about 560 km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 660 km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 630 km east-southeast of Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), 640 km southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 680 km east-southeast of Ongole (Andhra Pradesh). It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm over Westcentral Bay of Bengal around 2nd November morning. Thereafter it is very likely to move northwestwards and cross south Andhra Pradesh coast as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed of 100 to 110 kmph gusting 120kmph between Nellore and Narsapur during midnight (2330 Hrs IST) of 2nd to early hours (0400 Hrs IST) of 3rd November, 2026. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 1, 2026

Thereafter, the system will shift northwestwards toward the mainland. Meteorological tracking indicates Murasu will reach near the south Andhra Pradesh coast by early Tuesday and cross the coast between Nellore and Narsapur as a Severe Cyclonic Storm. Landfall is expected between midnight (23:30 hrs IST) of November 2 and early morning (04:00 hrs IST) of November 3, bringing sustained wind speeds of 100 to 110 kmph, gusting up to 120 kmph.

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Under the influence of the approaching system, heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema over the next three days. The State Disaster Management Authority has urged people across the regions to remain alert and strictly adhere to official advisories.