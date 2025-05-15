After BCAS security order, DIAL ends ties with Çelebi at Delhi airport over national risk

Acting on a national security directive from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has terminated its ties with Çelebi Airport Services India and Çelebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management. The move marks a sweeping operational shift at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), where Çelebi had long been a dominant player in ground handling and cargo operations.

Çelebi Airport Services India and Çelebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management were responsible for ground handling and cargo terminal services at IGIA. With their contracts now revoked, DIAL has begun working closely with existing partners — AISATS and Bird Group — to stabilise operations and avoid service disruptions.

For cargo operations, DIAL is in the process of onboarding one of its pre-approved handlers to ensure continuity. To minimise fallout from the sudden exit, DIAL confirmed that all Çelebi staff at IGIA will be transitioned to new employers without altering their terms and conditions.

"DIAL assures passengers, airlines, and cargo stakeholders that every effort is being made to maintain high standards of service and operational efficiency throughout the transition," the company said in a statement.

Çelebi’s ouster comes after the Indian government revoked its security clearance, citing national security concerns. The Turkish firm was a major player, operating at nine Indian airports and handling around 70% of ground services at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

At a national level, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has directed airports affected by Çelebi’s exit to coordinate interim arrangements with alternate handlers. Sources told BTTV that tenders will soon be floated to appoint new ground service providers at the impacted airports.

Çelebi’s wide-ranging access spanned from passenger check-ins to ramp operations, load control, general aviation support, and cargo handling—giving it operational control over highly sensitive airport zones.