After BNP landslide, PM Modi invited to Tarique Rahman's swearing-in ceremony in Dhaka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received an invitation from Bangladesh to attend the swearing-in ceremony of its new Prime Minister, Tarique Rahman, sources told India Today. Rahman's BNP secured a landslide victory in Bangladesh's national elections held on February 12.

Rahman, leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, is set to be sworn in on February 17. India has not officially confirmed receiving the invitation, and a decision on whether Modi will travel to Dhaka is awaited, even as both countries attempt to reset bilateral ties. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to attend.

Advertisement

India is among 13 countries invited by Chief Adviser of the interim government Muhammad Yunus. The other invitees are China, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Malaysia, Brunei, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the Maldives and Bhutan.

Rahman, who spent 17 years in self-imposed exile in London, has emerged as Bangladesh’s new leader, with the party founded by his father Ziaur Rahman poised to return to power after a two-decade hiatus.

The BNP secured 209 of 297 seats, while the right-wing Jamaat-e-Islami, considered close to Pakistan, won 68 seats. Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League was barred from contesting the polls, which recorded a voter turnout of 59.44 per cent.

After the results were announced on Friday, Modi spoke with Rahman and reaffirmed India's commitment to bilateral ties. "I conveyed my best wishes and support in his endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh. As two close neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural ties, I reaffirmed India's continued commitment to the peace, progress, and prosperity of both our peoples," Modi wrote on X.

Advertisement

Rahman, in his first brief remarks on ties with India after his victory, said Bangladesh's "interests" would guide foreign policy. "The interests of Bangladesh and its people will determine our foreign policy," Rahman said, adding that he seeks balanced relations with India, China and Pakistan and does not view any country as a "master".

Thank you very much, Honourable @narendramodi. We greatly appreciate your kind acknowledgment of Mr. Tarique Rahman’s leadership in securing the BNP’s decisive win in the national elections. This outcome reflects the trust and confidence the people of Bangladesh have placed in… https://t.co/hJAOguIvKZ — Bangladesh Nationalist Party-BNP (@bdbnp78) February 14, 2026

The BNP also signalled engagement with New Delhi. In a statement, the party said: "We look forward to engaging constructively with India to advance our multifaceted relationship, guided by mutual respect, sensitivity to each other's concerns, and a shared commitment to peace, stability, and prosperity in our region."