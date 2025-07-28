After Centre's ban on 25 OTT platforms, Ekta Kapoor says she was disassociated from ALTT since June 2021

Ekta Kapoor, a prominent figure in the Indian media industry, has officially stated that she has not been associated with ALTT since June 2021. This announcement follows the recent ban imposed by the Centre on the OTT platform for streaming inappropriate content. Kapoor's clarification aims to dispel misunderstandings regarding her involvement with the platform.

In her statement, Kapoor emphasised that "Balaji Telefilms Limited, listed on the BSE and NSE, is a professionally run media organisation and following the recent amalgamation of ALT Digital Media Entertainment Ltd. (previously its wholly owned subsidiary) duly approved by the Hon'ble NCLT, it operates ALTT wef June 20, 2025." Kapoor reiterated her detachment from ALTT, stating she is "not associated in any capacity whatsoever" since her departure in June 2021.

The ban on ALTT, part of a broader action against 25 OTT platforms, was enforced due to their content violating legal provisions. This action was taken under The Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986, Section 67 of the IT Act, and Section 292 of the IPC. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) justified the ban citing "long portions of sexually explicit scenes involving nudity."

Kapoor further clarified, "Media reports have been in circulation about ALTT being disabled by the authorities, however, contrary to such reports, Ms. Ekta Kapoor and Mrs. Shobha Kapoor are not associated in any capacity whatsoever with ALTT and they had stepped down from their association with ALTT way back in June 2021. Any insinuation contrary to the above facts is strongly denied and media is requested to report the accurate facts."

Balaji Telefilms, post-amalgamation, operates under strict compliance with applicable laws. Kapoor assured stakeholders by stating, "Balaji Telefilms Limited is fully compliant of all applicable laws and continues to operate its business with the highest standards of corporate governance."

The Centre's notification highlighted the violations committed by these OTT platforms. Among those listed were platforms such as ULLU, Desiflix, and Big Shots.

Kapoor's statement aims to clarify her position and ensure accurate reporting by the media. Her efforts underline the importance of transparency and accountability in media operations amidst regulatory actions.

The ongoing developments emphasize the challenges OTT platforms face in adhering to content regulations, highlighting the balance between creative expression and legal compliance.