After Cyclone Arnab, fresh storm threat raises concerns over flooding and crop damage

READ THIS: Cyclone Arnab hits Andhra Pradesh hardest: 3 killed, 31 houses damaged as heavy rain continues

The developing system is being closely monitored as authorities assess the potential impact of another round of intense rainfall on vulnerable areas. However, a possible cyclonic storm should not be confused with a confirmed landfall, as the system’s intensity and trajectory may change.

Which districts may be affected?

Several districts have been identified as potentially vulnerable to heavy rainfall as the system approaches the coast. Krishna, Guntur, NTR, Palnadu and Bapatla are among the districts that could experience heavy to very heavy rain.

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Other districts, including Eluru, West Godavari, Prakasam, Nellore, Nandyal, Kadapa, Annamayya and Tirupati, may also receive heavy rainfall. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are possible across coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema, while strong winds could affect some areas.

The intensity and distribution of rainfall will depend on the system’s movement and development over the Bay of Bengal. Residents are advised to follow updates issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and local authorities.

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Farmers face fresh concerns after Cyclone Arnab

The possibility of another storm has raised concerns among farmers who may still be dealing with the impact of Cyclone Arnab. Heavy rainfall can damage standing crops, inundate agricultural fields and disrupt harvesting and transportation activities, particularly in low-lying areas.

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Repeated spells of heavy rain could also affect roads, drainage systems and other infrastructure. Coastal communities may face additional challenges if strong winds and rough sea conditions accompany the approaching weather system.

The extent of the damage will depend on the amount of rainfall, the system’s eventual track and the preparedness of local authorities. Farmers and residents in vulnerable districts are likely to remain watchful as the forecast develops