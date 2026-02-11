After Delhi, 10 schools in Chandigarh, Mohali get bomb threats; students sent back home

Around 10 schools across Chandigarh and Mohali received bomb threat calls on Tuesday, triggering tight security checks and the suspension of classes. Police and emergency response teams were immediately deployed to secure the campuses.

School authorities sent messages to parents announcing a holiday. One of the affected schools informed parents that buses en route to the campus were being turned back.

Parents were asked to pick up their children from designated stops. “The safety of our students, staff, and families is our highest priority, and this decision was made out of an abundance of caution,” as per a message sent by one of the schools.

The school added that updates regarding the reopening would be shared after authorities completed their assessment.

Police teams, including bomb disposal squads, carried out thorough checks of the school premises, but nothing suspicious was found.

Some other schools, however, received bomb threat emails. Among them were Manav Mangal School, Shivalik Public School, and Learning Paths School.

The threats in Chandigarh and Mohali come after several schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails, leading to evacuations and extensive security checks. Police, bomb disposal squads, dog squads, as well as fire and ambulance services, were deployed at the affected schools.

Similar threats over the past year have turned out to be hoaxes, but strict protocols are followed each time. In October 2025, over 200 schools in the national capital got bomb threat emails in a single day and more than 500 threats were reported through 2024.