Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
After Delhi, 10 schools in Chandigarh, Mohali get bomb threats; students sent back home

After Delhi, 10 schools in Chandigarh, Mohali get bomb threats; students sent back home

Police and emergency response teams were immediately deployed to secure the campuses.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Feb 11, 2026 11:32 AM IST
After Delhi, 10 schools in Chandigarh, Mohali get bomb threats; students sent back homeSchool authorities sent messages to parents announcing a holiday.

Around 10 schools across Chandigarh and Mohali received bomb threat calls on Tuesday, triggering tight security checks and the suspension of classes. Police and emergency response teams were immediately deployed to secure the campuses.

School authorities sent messages to parents announcing a holiday. One of the affected schools informed parents that buses en route to the campus were being turned back.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Parents were asked to pick up their children from designated stops. “The safety of our students, staff, and families is our highest priority, and this decision was made out of an abundance of caution,” as per a message sent by one of the schools.

The school added that updates regarding the reopening would be shared after authorities completed their assessment.

Police teams, including bomb disposal squads, carried out thorough checks of the school premises, but nothing suspicious was found.

Some other schools, however, received bomb threat emails. Among them were Manav Mangal School, Shivalik Public School, and Learning Paths School.

The threats in Chandigarh and Mohali come after several schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails, leading to evacuations and extensive security checks. Police, bomb disposal squads, dog squads, as well as fire and ambulance services, were deployed at the affected schools.

Advertisement

Similar threats over the past year have turned out to be hoaxes, but strict protocols are followed each time. In October 2025, over 200 schools in the national capital got bomb threat emails in a single day and more than 500 threats were reported through 2024. 

Published on: Feb 11, 2026 11:32 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today