After Operation Sindoor's resounding success, India dials Russia for more S-400s: Sources

After the resounding success of Operation Sindoor, India has approached Russia for additional S-400 air defence missile systems, highly placed sources within the government told India Today. Russia is likely to approve the request for additional S-400s in the near future, sources added.

At present, India has deployed 4 squadrons so far -- one in Pathankot for the defence of J&K and Punjab, and another covering strategic areas in Rajasthan and Gujarat.

The Russian-made air defence missile systems were highly efficient in neutralising threats from Pakistan, including drones and missiles fired across northern and western India. These targets included Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj.

S-400's role during Operation Sindoor

The S-400, also known as the Sudarshan Chakra air defence missile system, successfully neutralised all the Pakistani targets fired against India on the intervening night of May 7-8. The Russian-made systems used in the interception are capable of tracking targets up to 600 km away and intercepting threats at ranges of up to 400 km.

Once threats are identified, the command centre selects the optimal missile from its layered arsenal and launches it. As part of a layered defence, it can fire four different missiles. Each missile comprises a combination of inertial, active, and passive homing technologies, due to which they are highly resilient to jamming and electronic warfare.

The S-400 missile system can coordinate the engagement of up to 36 targets simultaneously, employing various missiles tailored to intercept threats at differing ranges. It also comprises anti-air missile launchers as well as command and control missiles.

Notable missiles include the long-range 40N6, capable of reaching targets up to 400 km away, the 48N6DM that engages at distances of up to 250 km, and the agile 9M96E/E2, designed specifically for fast-moving threats such as fighter jets and precision-guided munitions, with an effective range of up to 120 km.

The system is proficient at high-altitude defense, extending protection up to 30 km, and is well-equipped to counter even high-flying ballistic threats.