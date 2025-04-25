After Pahalgam terror attack, 110 flights deployed as govt rushes to bring tourists home

As fear gripped Kashmir’s tourist trails after a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, the rush to get out began. On April 24 alone, Srinagar airport handled more than 14,000 passengers across 110 flights, including eight additional services, mobilised to help stranded tourists return home. Amid growing concerns over rising fares, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said prices on the route have already eased significantly in the last two days.

Advertisement

In the aftermath of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that left at least 26 people dead most of them tourists — hundreds began exiting Jammu & Kashmir. To manage the outflow, airlines increased capacity, operating additional flights while the civil aviation ministry monitored fares to prevent price surges.

According to official data, Srinagar airport recorded 57 arrivals and 53 departures on April 24, processing 14,197 passengers between 6 am and 8 pm.

Airlines waived cancellation and rescheduling fees and scaled up operations connecting Srinagar, the ministry said. Responding to online criticism about high ticket prices, it clarified that several screenshots shared on social media reflected connecting flights or business class fares, which are inherently priced higher. For connecting journeys, airlines typically aggregate the fares of each segment, sometimes blending business and economy prices, it added.

Advertisement

The ministry also confirmed that nearly 500 citizens from Maharashtra have been flown back safely. “In light of the recent events in Jammu & Kashmir, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, under the guidance of Hon’ble Minister Shri Ram Mohan Naidu ji and Hon'ble MoS Shri Murlidhar Mohol ji, has worked closely with the Government of Maharashtra, led by Hon'ble CM Shri Devendra Fadnavis ji, to ensure the safe return of our citizens,” it said in a post on X.

Two special flights operated free of cost from Srinagar to Mumbai on April 24 — IndiGo 6E3251 carrying 83 passengers and Air India AI1662 with 100 passengers. A third IndiGo flight carrying 232 more citizens was scheduled to land later the same day.

Advertisement

“These efforts reflect our shared commitment to stand by every citizen in times of distress — with speed, care, and compassion,” the ministry said.