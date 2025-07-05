After viral 90-degree bridge, Bhopal’s snake-like Subhash Nagar ROB sparks crash fears

Bhopal’s reputation for quirky flyovers has taken another twist. Just weeks after the Aishbagh bridge became an internet sensation for its abrupt 90-degree turn, the Subhash Nagar Railway Over Bridge (ROB) has sparked new safety concerns. Within a span of just eight hours, two separate accidents on the Rs 40 crore structure left a car flipped in midair and a school van damaged, raising urgent questions about the bridge’s snake-like design and misplaced dividers.

Constructed two years ago to link Maida Mill and Prabhat Petrol Pump and to ease traffic congestion toward Bhopal Railway Station, the Subhash Nagar ROB was hailed as a vital commuter artery. In practice, however, its serpentine layout forces drivers into four rapid turns, right, left, right, then left, in quick succession. Motorists negotiating these bends have little margin for error, especially when approaching at speed or under low-light conditions.

“In both the accidents, vehicles lost control while negotiating the bridge’s sharp turns. In one case, a car collided with a road divider and flipped in the air. In another, a school van sustained damage after hitting the same divider,” local traffic police officials reported. Though fortunately no lives have been lost, the incidents have underscored flaws that experts say demand immediate attention.

A critical hazard is a poorly positioned road divider placed immediately after the descent toward Maida Mill. Its sudden appearance leaves drivers little time to adjust, transforming a routine commute into a potential hazard zone. Compounding the danger, the divider’s low height renders it almost invisible at night, and the traffic signal at the junction between Board Office Road and Prabhat Petrol Pump frequently malfunctions.

Structural engineer and bridge expert Prakhar Pagaria warned that such layouts are inherently risky. “Such shapes should be avoided unless space constraints leave no alternative,” he said. “Even then, they require careful oversight. If angles and elements like dividers are not meticulously planned, the result can be dangerous, especially for night-time drivers.”

With two crashes in as many hours, motorists and residents are calling on government and civic authorities to reassess the bridge’s design. Suggested remedies include repositioning or raising the divider, installing clearer signage and lighting, and repairing or upgrading the malfunctioning traffic signal system.