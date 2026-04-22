After Virat Kohli’s exit, One8 Commune Bengaluru shuts over rent dues

The One8 Commune restaurant in Bengaluru, previously co-owned by cricketer Virat Kohli, has been shut down following a court order due to non-payment of rent, with dues reportedly exceeding ₹2 crore. Kohli had already severed ties with the outlet and withdrawn his brand name from the restaurant, which is located near the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

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Sources told India Today that Kohli distanced himself from the restaurant after repeated compliance issues and notices over alleged fire safety violations in recent years. The restaurant, operated by Trio Hills Hospitality, defaulted on rent for nearly six months, along with pending maintenance charges and revenue share.

Consequently, the building owner moved the city civil court, which ordered the closure of the premises until all dues are cleared.

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The outlet had also received multiple notices from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for regulatory violations. Following Kohli’s brand exit and declining footfall, the business reportedly incurred significant losses. The restaurant will remain closed until outstanding payments are settled, as per court directions.

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In June last year, a case was filed against the establishment under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) for failing to provide a designated smoking zone on the premises. The pub was booked under COTPA's sections 4 and 21 for not having a designated zone within the restaurant for smoking.

These sections allow for designated smoking areas in places like hotels, restaurants and airports.

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Additionally, the civic body had issued a notice alleging that the outlet was operating without mandatory clearances, including a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Fire Department.

Another case was registered against One8 Commune, along with other establishments on MG Road, for operating beyond permitted hours. The Bengaluru branch of One8 Commune was inaugurated in December 2023.

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One8 Commune is a premium restaurant and bar chain founded by Virat Kohli with restaurants in cities like Delhi (Aerocity), Gurugram, Pune, Kolkata, Noida, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.