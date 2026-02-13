Ahead of Tamil Nadu elections, MK Stalin govt transfers Rs 5,000 to 1.3 crore women

In a major welfare move ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday reiterated his government's focus on women's empowerment and financial support, positioning it as a core priority of the administration's social agenda.

A total of Rs 5,000 was credited on Friday morning into the bank accounts of 1.31 crore women beneficiaries under the Kalaignar Women's Rights Scheme. The amount included Rs 3,000 released as advance support for February, March and April, along with an additional Rs 2,000 provided as special summer assistance.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Highlighting the significance of the initiative, Stalin said the monthly assistance should not be viewed as just another government programme but as a rightful entitlement for women. In a message shared on X, he reaffirmed that the commitment made to women across Tamil Nadu would continue without compromise. "No matter who creates obstacles, I will not retreat," he said.

The Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam, also known as the Kalaignar Women's Rights Grant, is one of the flagship welfare initiatives of Stalin's government. It provides Rs 1,000 every month as direct financial assistance to eligible women heads of households, with the money transferred straight to their bank accounts to support daily expenses and strengthen financial independence.

Expressing confidence in the support of Tamil women voters, Stalin said their backing would play a decisive role in securing another electoral victory for his party.

Advertisement

Looking ahead, Stalin said that under the proposed "Dravidian Model 2.0", the current Rs 1,000 monthly allocation would be increased to Rs 2,000.

"This is the promise given by Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin to my sisters," he said.

The Chief Minister also accused opposition parties of attempting to use the election period as a reason to stall the women's rights assistance for three months. He maintained that the entitlement belongs to the Dravidian Model government and would be delivered without any compromise. "Using elections as an excuse, they are trying to stall the rights allocation for three months. What was promised was by our #DravidianModel government," he said.

Advertisement

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has also stepped up its poll outreach by announcing five election promises. Among them is a proposal to increase social security pensions from Rs 1,200 to Rs 2,000 for senior citizens, elderly widows, unmarried elderly women, women abandoned by their husbands, persons with disabilities, and transgender persons.