AI 171's right engine was replaced just 3 months ago, now central to crash probe

The right-side engine of Air India’s nearly 12-year-old aircraft that crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad on June 12 had been overhauled and installed as recently as March 2025, sources told Business Today TV.

The aircraft had also undergone a detailed maintenance check in June 2023 and was scheduled for its next round of comprehensive checks in December this year, sources added.

In April, Air India had raised the insurance cover for the ill-fated Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner from Rs 750 crore to Rs 850 crore.

India’s worst aviation tragedy in over a decade is expected to send shockwaves across the aviation insurance sector, with the total claim likely to be among the country’s most expensive — estimated at around Rs 3,000 crore.

Flight AI 171 crashed into a medical hostel building in Meghani Nagar minutes after departing from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, claiming the lives of nearly 270 people, including 241 passengers. A British national is the sole survivor.

Following directives from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Air India stated it had completed safety inspections on nine of its 33 Dreamliner aircraft.

"Air India is in the process of completing the one-time safety checks directed by the Indian aviation regulator, DGCA. These checks are being carried out on the Boeing 787 fleet as they return to India, before being cleared for their next operations. Air India has completed such checks on nine of the Boeing 787 aircraft and is on track to complete this process for the remaining 24 within the timeline provided by the regulator," the airline said.

The airline cautioned that the ongoing checks could increase turnaround times and lead to delays, especially on long-haul routes serving airports with night curfews.

Air India has announced an interim compensation of ₹25 lakh for families of those deceased and the survivor. This is in addition to the ₹1 crore compensation already declared by its parent company, Tata Sons.