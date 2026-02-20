AI Impact Summit 2026: India set to join US-led Pax Silica today

India is set to sign the Pax Silica initiative today at Bharat Mandapam, on the last day of the India AI Impact Summit 2026. This would mark India’s entry into the US-led alliance that is focused on building a secure and resilient supply chain for critical minerals and artificial intelligence. India will be among a group of countries aiming to strengthen global economic security and enhance cooperation among trusted partners in the technology sector.

The Pax Silica initiative was launched in December at a summit in Washington, led by the US Department of State. It includes countries with advanced technology industries such as Australia, Greece, Israel, Japan, Qatar, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The alliance seeks to promote stability and prosperity through joint efforts in the AI supply chain.

WHAT IS PAX SILICA?

The Pax Silica initiative aims to establish a secure and innovation-driven technology ecosystem covering critical minerals, energy, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, AI infrastructure, and logistics. Member countries have committed to working together to protect technology supply chains and sensitive technologies.

The name Pax Silica reflects the goals of peace, stability, and prosperity, with 'silica' referring to the material used in making silicon for computer chips and AI systems. The alliance provides a framework to reduce dependencies and explore joint investments in emerging technology markets.

The declaration highlights that artificial intelligence is a transformative force essential for long-term prosperity and security. It emphasises the importance of a reliable supply chain for mutual economic security and foresees significant economic growth driven by the global AI supply chain, impacting energy, critical minerals, manufacturing, and new markets.

The US State Department noted that the initiative aims to unite countries with advanced technology companies to unlock the economic potential of the AI era and establish a lasting economic order for AI-powered prosperity.

