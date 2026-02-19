AI is nothing artificial, but it is intelligent, says Tata Group Chairman Chandrasekaran at the AI Summit

India AI Impact Summit 2026: Artificial intelligence is not artificial but it is all kinds of intelligent, said Chairman of the Tata Group, N Chandrasekaran, at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, attended by a host of world leaders, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his address on Thursday, Chandrasekaran said, “AI is a foundational technology that cuts across all industries. AI is nothing artificial; it is real because it learns from data and learns faster every day. It is not based on any fixed rules. Third, AI can scale, and it scales pretty rapidly. Putting all this together, AI, to my mind, is the next big infrastructure. It is the infrastructure of intelligence.”

Advertisement

Related Articles

AI will have a very profound impact in the same way other technological advancements, including the steam engine, electricity or internet, had, said Chandrasekaran. It is pertinent to make AI work for every individual, down to the hands of the last person on Earth, he said.

Chandrasekaran gave an example of the Tata AI Sakhi event, where, he said ,500 rural women with no background in computing or even digital tools, learnt how to use AI, build products, build marketing materials and campaigns, right at the Bharat Mandapam, where the summit is being held. “They did all that in front of a global audience and they did it in four hours,” he said.

“AI will have a huge impact on our public services delivery, it will have a huge impact on the enterprises around the world,” he said.

Advertisement

Chandrasekaran also had a special word for the IT industry. “Since I come from the background of the IT industry, one word for the IT industry – it is in my opinion, the biggest opportunity for the tech sector in India because the IT industry’s real value is the context, and the understanding of every enterprise’s business and technology landscape and to make the right technology work inside the processes and the ecosystem, the surveyor, the customer and all the other connections the enterprise has. AI will expand that role much further.”