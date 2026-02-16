AI Summit Week: Delhi traffic advisory issued ahead of mega-expo at Bharat Mandapam- routes to avoid

As New Delhi prepares to host the India AI Impact Summit 2026 from February 16 to 20, the Delhi Traffic Police has rolled out a detailed advisory warning commuters of congestion across several central routes due to extensive VIP movement. The summit will be held at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, prompting authorities to map alternate travel plans across the capital.

Officials said traffic flow is expected to slow down in and around diplomatic and central administrative zones during the five-day event.

Routes likely to see congestion

According to the advisory, traffic will remain impacted on:

Mathura Road (Subramanian Bharti Marg to Lodhi Road Flyover)

Akbar Road

Janpath

Shanti Path

Satya Marg

Africa Avenue

APJ Abdul Kalam Road

Tilak Marg

Bhagwan Das Road

While no major restrictions on access to the airport or key railway stations are planned, commuters have been advised to start early to avoid delays.

Advisory for airport and railway passengers

For those travelling to Indira Gandhi International Airport, the police suggested using NH-48 and the Sector-22 Dwarka Tunnel.

Passengers heading to New Delhi, Old Delhi, or Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations should prefer Ring Road, Ashram Chowk and Vande Mataram Marg routes.

Non-Delhi-bound vehicles will be diverted via the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways to ease congestion in central areas.

Reaching the summit venue

Authorities have encouraged visitors to rely on public transport, especially the Delhi Metro, which will operate normally. The metro station near Gate 10 of Pragati Maidan is the closest access point to the venue.

Private vehicles will be parked at the Delhi Zoo, National Stadium and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, with shuttle buses connecting these locations to the summit venue.

Officials also said telecom operators have been instructed to optimise network coverage around Bharat Mandapam to ensure uninterrupted mobile data services during the event.