AI training, free online coaching, sports talent hunt: PM Modi's pitch to Gen Z on 80th Independence Day

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AI training for 1 crore people

For young Indians preparing for a rapidly changing job market, Modi also announced a major artificial intelligence skilling push. The government plans to train one crore people in AI over the next year, to create a workforce equipped for an economy increasingly shaped by emerging technologies.

For Gen Z, the programme could open pathways into AI, technology, startups, digital services and other emerging sectors while helping young workers adapt to changing workplace requirements.

Free online coaching for competitive exams

Education and competitive examinations were another major part of the youth pitch. Modi announced free online coaching for competitive exams, addressing the growing financial burden associated with private coaching.

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The Prime Minister said coaching had become a burden for poor and middle-class families. Taking quality preparation online could help students access learning resources without having to relocate to major coaching hubs or spend heavily on classroom programmes. The move could particularly benefit aspirants from smaller towns and rural areas, where access to specialised coaching remains limited.

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Sports talent hunt: Looking for India’s next Olympic stars

Among the major youth-focused announcements was a nationwide sports talent hunt, linked to India’s ambition of hosting the 2036 Olympics. Modi said India needs to expand its participation beyond the sports and events where it has traditionally performed well. The Olympics feature around 40 sports and hundreds of events, but India currently has limited representation in several disciplines.

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The proposed talent identification drive will search for sporting potential village to village, city to city and school to school. Children aged 5 to 15 years will be assessed, with a particular focus on identifying talented girls as well. Those identified as promising athletes could receive specialised training, creating a long-term pipeline of talent for national and international competitions.

The initiative is aimed at ensuring that India’s future sporting stars are not restricted to established academies or major cities, but can emerge from schools, villages and smaller towns across the country.

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A youth-focused Independence Day message

Together, the announcements point to three areas where the government wants to expand opportunities for young Indians: sports, skills and education.

The sports talent hunt looks for future Olympic champions; the AI programme aims to prepare one crore people for the technology-driven economy; and free online coaching seeks to reduce the financial barriers faced by competitive-exam aspirants.