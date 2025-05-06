Rafale fighter jets will lead a high-intensity air exercise over India's desert sector and adjoining areas along the India-Pakistan border starting Tuesday, May 7, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday. This comes as the Indian Air Force ramps up its operational readiness amid rising cross-border tensions with Pakistan.

The Indian Air Force will conduct the drills involving all its frontline aircraft, including the Rafale, Mirage 2000, and Sukhoi-30s, in what is being described as a critical show of strength and preparedness in light of recent developments.

This comes just two days after Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. A day later, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh met the Prime Minister and was understood to have briefed him about the combat readiness of the armed forces against the backdrop of increasing tensions between India and Pakistan.

On Saturday, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi apprised the prime minister on the overall situation in the critical sea lanes in the Arabian Sea. While the Indian Navy is maintaining a high alert in the Arabian Sea in view of Pakistan’s naval drills, the frontline fighter jets of the Indian Air Force have been carrying out long-range sorties.

India has promised severe punishment to those involved in the terror attack in Pahalgam.

