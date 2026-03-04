Air India adds extra flights to Toronto, Frankfurt, Paris amid West Asia tensions

Air India has announced additional flights on select international routes amid high demand linked to the ongoing situation in West Asia.

From March 5 to 11, the airline will operate three additional flights between Delhi and Toronto.

Between March 7 and 10, Air India has added three flights on the Delhi–Frankfurt route and one additional service between Delhi and Paris (Charles de Gaulle).

In response to high demand amid the ongoing situation in West Asia, Air India is deploying additional capacity to Toronto, Frankfurt, and Paris (Charles de Gaulle).



From 5 to 11 March, we’re operating 3 additional flights between Delhi and Toronto.



The supplementary services are aimed at offering travellers more options on these routes, along with convenient onward connections from Delhi to destinations across the airline’s domestic network and points in Southeast Asia.

The airline said it continues to closely monitor the situation and may add further flights on these routes beyond March 11, depending on demand.

West Asia Airspace Situation

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday said it is closely monitoring the evolving airspace situation in parts of West Asia and its impact on international flight operations.

According to the ministry, 1,221 flights operated by Indian carriers and 388 flights by foreign carriers have been cancelled so far due to the ongoing situation.

Indian carriers have undertaken schedule adjustments, with long-haul and ultra-long-haul operations being progressively resumed through alternative routings that avoid restricted airspace.

Special arrangements are being made to assist stranded passengers, with airlines deploying additional capacity where required and coordinating with foreign aviation authorities and Indian missions abroad.

A total of 24 flights are being operated by Indian carriers today. In addition, Emirates and Etihad have operated nine flights from the Gulf in the last 24 hours.

Indian carriers are planning 58 flights on March 4, including 30 by IndiGo and 23 by Air India and Air India Express.

The ministry said passenger safety remains paramount and airlines have been directed to ensure transparent communication and compliance with regulations on refunds, rescheduling, and passenger assistance.

It added that airfares are being closely monitored to prevent any undue price surge. Passengers have been advised to check flight status directly with airlines and rely on official sources for updates.

The ministry remains in coordination with airlines, airport operators, regulatory authorities, and the Ministry of External Affairs, and further updates will be issued as necessary.