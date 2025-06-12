Air India crash: FAA ready to assist India after 787 Dreamliner crash as Boeing safety concerns resurface

A Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad has thrust Boeing back into the global spotlight. Air India flight AI171, en route to London Gatwick, went down shortly after takeoff on Thursday, June 12, triggering international involvement in the investigation and reigniting scrutiny of the aircraft’s manufacturer amid ongoing safety concerns.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed it is in contact with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) following the crash of Air India flight AI171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner operating from Ahmedabad (AMD) to London Gatwick (LGW).

In a post on X, the FAA stated, "The FAA is in contact with the NTSB regarding Air India flight AI171, operating from Ahmedabad (AMD) to London Gatwick (LGW), that was involved in an accident in India on Thursday, June 12."

FAA Statement⁰The FAA is in contact with the NTSB regarding Air India flight AI171, operating from Ahmedabad (AMD) to London Gatwick (LGW), that was involved in an accident in India on Thursday, June 12. ⁰⁰When an international incident occurs, that government leads the… — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) June 12, 2025

"When an international incident occurs, that government leads the investigation. In the event assistance is requested, the NTSB is the official US representative and the FAA provides technical support. We stand ready to launch a team immediately in coordination with the NTSB," the FAA added.

This comes as Boeing faces renewed scrutiny. Multiple whistleblowers have alleged serious lapses in the production and assembly of the 787 Dreamliner, from unsafe manufacturing practices to retaliation against employees who raised safety concerns. These allegations have led to federal investigations, including a six-week FAA audit last year that uncovered “gaps” in Boeing’s safety culture.

Despite Boeing's assertion that it is “fully confident” in the Dreamliner’s safety, the claims have intensified criticism of the company’s operational oversight and internal processes.

Meanwhile, Bryan Bedford, nominee to lead the FAA under President Donald Trump, signaled a tough stance on Boeing during his Senate confirmation hearing. "There were some really hard lessons learned" from the fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019, Bedford said, vowing to hold Boeing “accountable to deliver a high-quality product safely.”

"We can also help Boeing by not simply saying, 'This fails.' We can collaborate and tell them where the failures are and how we view remedies that can help Boeing move the process along a little bit quicker," he added.

Boeing India issued a brief statement following Thursday’s crash, saying, "We are aware of initial reports and are working to gather more information."