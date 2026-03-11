Air India Express flight hard-lands in Phuket, closing runway for six hours amid nose gear damage

An Air India Express flight from Hyderabad made an emergency hard landing at Phuket International Airport in Thailand on Wednesday, causing significant damage to the aircraft’s nose landing gear and leading to the temporary closure of the runway for nearly six hours.

Flight IX938, carrying 133 passengers, landed safely, and all passengers were deplaned without injury. The airport authorities shut down the runway until about 6 pm local time to inspect and clear the site for further operations.

Aircraft suffered damage on landing

Initial reports indicated that the aircraft’s nose landing gear was severely damaged during the landing, resulting in a hard touchdown. As a result, airport authorities suspended all operations temporarily to assess the situation. Teams were deployed to ensure the runway was safe and ready for further flights.

Airline's statement and safety procedures

Air India Express confirmed the issue, noting that the flight from Hyderabad to Phuket encountered problems with the nose wheel upon landing at Phuket International Airport. The airline expressed gratitude for the safe deplaning of passengers and thanked airport authorities for their cooperation.

“We confirm that on 11 March, our Hyderabad-Phuket flight encountered an issue with the nose wheel at Phuket Airport. The crew followed all standard protocols, and all passengers were safely deplaned. We thank our guests, Phuket airport authorities, and all stakeholders for their cooperation,” the airline stated.

Airport's update and passenger advisory

As the situation unfolded, Phuket International Airport provided updates, stating that efforts were underway to remove the disabled aircraft from the runway. At 1:30 pm local time, it was reported that the plane was being cleared, and the runway was expected to reopen after 6 pm. Passengers with upcoming flights were advised to check their flight status directly with the airlines, and the airport apologised for any inconvenience caused by the closure.