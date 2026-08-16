Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
Air India Express passenger's pistol goes off during weapons check at Varanasi airport, 2 staffers injured

Air India Express passenger's pistol goes off during weapons check at Varanasi airport, 2 staffers injured

The passenger, from Azamgarh, was travelling with his wife to Mumbai on Air India Express flight IX-1810. He had a pistol and a magazine with him.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 16, 2026 1:10 PM IST
Air India Express passenger's pistol goes off during weapons check at Varanasi airport, 2 staffers injuredAir India Express passenger's pistol goes off at Varanasi airport

A gun carried by an Air India Express passenger went off during a weapons check at Varanasi airport on Sunday, injuring two airport staffers.

The passenger, from Azamgarh, was travelling with his wife to Mumbai on Air India Express flight IX-1810. He had a pistol and a magazine with him and had declared the weapon before boarding.

Advertisement

The incident took place around 9:30 am while airport staff were checking the weapon and its documents, Varanasi Airport Director Puneet Gupta said. The passenger and airport staff were present during the verification when the gun went off.

Don't Miss: Air India Phuket-Delhi flight lost control for 4 secs before plunging 300 ft, reveal Airbus findings

The bullet first hit the ground and then struck two AAICLAS screeners standing nearby. A woman staffer suffered a gunshot injury to her thigh, while a male staffer was injured in the hand.

Both were taken to New Laxmi Trauma Centre for treatment. Gupta said they were in stable condition.

"Today at about 0930 hrs, a passenger travelling with his wife on flight IX-1810 to Mumbai declared weapons on board the flight. During the weapons check, the passenger fired a round, injuring two AAICLAS screeners," Gupta said, according to news agency ANI.

Advertisement

"Both were taken to New Laxmi Trauma Centre for treatment. Local police have been informed, and an investigation is underway," he added.

Must Read: From ₹55 crore to ₹158.66 crore: How N Chandrasekaran's salary increased in a decade

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 16, 2026 1:06 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more