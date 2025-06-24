A mid-air health scare disrupted Air India flight AI-130 from London to Mumbai when at least seven people, including two crew members and five passengers, reported dizziness and nausea at different stages of the journey. Despite the situation, the Boeing 777 aircraft continued its scheduled flight and landed safely in Mumbai, where medical teams were on standby.

After the plane landed, immediate medical checks were conducted. “After landing, two passengers and two cabin crew, who continued to feel unwell, were taken to the medical room for further examination and were later discharged. We are investigating the incident and have duly notified the regulator,” the Air India spokesperson said.

While the exact cause of the illness has not been officially confirmed, two possible explanations have emerged in media reports.

One report suggested that a gradual decrease in cabin pressure or decompression may have led to a lack of oxygen, triggering symptoms of nausea and dizziness among some passengers.

Another report, quoting a senior airline official, pointed to food poisoning as a possible reason. However, the same official noted that the flight’s pilots, who are typically served the same food as passengers, did not report any uneasiness, making this theory inconclusive.

The airline has not issued a formal comment on either of these causes but confirmed that the incident is under investigation and standard regulatory procedures are being followed.

The Boeing 777 completed its journey without diversion, and the prompt availability of medical care upon arrival helped ensure no further complications for the affected individuals.