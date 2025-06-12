Air India goes black: Airline changes display picture after Ahmedabad-London plane crashes

Air India changed its social media display picture to a black icon on Thursday, following the crash of one of its London-bound flights. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 people, went down in the Meghani area near Ahmedabad airport just five minutes after take-off.

The Air India aircraft was carrying 242 passengers crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon, following a MAYDAY distress call, according to an official statement by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Tata Group chairperson N Chandrasekaran also issued an official statement following the Air India passenger plane crash on Thursday. "With profound sorrow, I confirm that Air India Flight 171 operating Ahmedabad London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event," he stated.

The crash occurred in the Meghaninagar area, just outside the Ahmedabad airport perimeter. The area was quickly sealed off and emergency responders, including fire and rescue teams, rushed to the scene.

“The plane caught fire after crashing and fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze,” said fire officer Jayesh Khadia.

Ahmedabad police commissioner GS Malik stated: “A plane crashed in the Meghaninagar area near the airport. It is not yet clear what type of plane it was.”

The DGCA has dispatched a team from Delhi to conduct an in-depth investigation. As of now, there is no official word on casualties, and rescue operations remain ongoing.

Authorities have urged the public to avoid the area while emergency teams continue operations.

The Air India aircraft that crashed was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, registration VT-ANB, a model with a spotless fatal crash record until now.

There were 242 people on board—230 passengers and 12 crew members—when the plane crashed near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

The jet was heavily fueled for its long-haul journey, a factor officials say may have intensified the post-crash fire.