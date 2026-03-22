Air India new 'fit to fly' rule: Cabin crew outside BMI range to be pulled off starting May 1, to face pay cuts

Air India is set to introduce a new health and fitness compliance framework for its cabin crew from May 1, linking work eligibility directly to Body Mass Index (BMI) and functional fitness assessments.

Under the new framework, crew members who fall outside the prescribed BMI range may be taken off flying duties. In some cases, they could also face loss of pay until they meet the required standards.

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What are Air India's new BMI guidelines?

The airline has set a BMI of 18 to 24.9 as the “normal” and preferred range. Those with a BMI below 18 will be considered underweight. This does not automatically disqualify them, but they will need to clear a medical evaluation and functional fitness test to continue working.

Crew members with a BMI between 25 and 29.9 will fall in the overweight category. They may still be allowed to fly, provided they pass the functional assessment.

The policy draws a clear line at higher BMI levels. A BMI of 30 or above, classified as obese, is not acceptable under the new rules. Those in this category will be immediately taken off the roster and placed on loss of pay. They will also be required to bring their BMI within the acceptable range within a specified period.

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The guidelines state that even underweight and overweight crew members will be derostered initially and asked to undergo functional assessments. If they fail these tests, they will remain on loss of pay until they meet the criteria.

Air India justifies move

In its communication to staff, the airline said, “The initial launch aims to promote awareness of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and familiarise crew with the process of maintaining an appropriate weight category.”

It added, “The current policy, in the interim, serves as a preparatory measure before the policy with enhanced fitness standards is implemented.”

The policy will apply to both active cabin crew and those currently in training.

This move comes as Air India continues to reshape its operations after being taken over by the Tata Group in January 2022. Over the past few years, the airline has also reduced a significant portion of its older workforce as part of its broader restructuring efforts.

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Officials indicated that corrective steps will be taken against those who fail to meet the BMI thresholds, particularly in the obese category.