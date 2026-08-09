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Air India Phuket-Delhi flight: Civil Aviation Ministry grounds both pilots amid probe

Air India Phuket-Delhi flight: Civil Aviation Ministry grounds both pilots amid probe

As standard protocol kicked in after the August 4 occurrence, regulatory authorities subjected both pilots to mandatory medical screenings. The initial drug screening for the Captain yielded a result that triggered further laboratory scrutiny. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 9, 2026 10:28 PM IST
Air India Phuket-Delhi flight: Civil Aviation Ministry grounds both pilots amid probeClassifying the event as a grave safety hazard, the ministry transferred the probe from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to a specialized investigative body. 

Taking swift action following a severe mid-air drop on an Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has grounded both operating pilots and ordered a full investigation into the safety breach.

Air India flight AI 2379, carrying 137 passengers — including three infants — and eight crew members, suddenly dropped approximately 300 feet in seconds while en route. The Airbus A320 aircraft stabilized and landed safely at its destination, but the sharp drop threw passengers and crew off balance, leaving several injured and sending two cabin crew members to Fortis hospital with spinal injuries.

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Classifying the event as a grave safety hazard, the ministry transferred the probe from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to a specialised investigative body.

“The occurrence has been classified as a serious incident and is under investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB),” a statement from the ministry read.

As standard protocol kicked in after the August 4 occurrence, regulatory authorities subjected both pilots to mandatory medical screenings. The initial drug screening for the Captain yielded a result that triggered further laboratory scrutiny.

“As part of the Standard Operating Procedures following such an occurrence, both flight crew members underwent the prescribed psychoactive substance screening test. The screening test in respect of the PIC indicated a result requiring confirmatory testing. Samples have accordingly been sent to the designated laboratory for confirmatory analysis, and the final report is awaited,” the government's statement read.

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Pending the final laboratory results and the completion of the formal enquiry into the mid-air altitude loss, regulatory authorities moved immediately to remove both pilots from flight duty.

“Pending investigation and completion of the prescribed process, both flight crew members have been taken off roster by the DGCA. Further action, as appropriate, will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation and confirmatory test results,” the government said.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and the DGCA reiterated that maintaining strict compliance with safety regulations remains paramount, assuring that final enforcement measures will follow once the AAIB completes its technical investigation and the lab delivers its confirmatory test findings.

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Published on: Aug 9, 2026 10:28 PM IST
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