Air India Phuket-Delhi flight: Civil Aviation Ministry grounds both pilots amid probe

Classifying the event as a grave safety hazard, the ministry transferred the probe from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to a specialised investigative body.

“The occurrence has been classified as a serious incident and is under investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB),” a statement from the ministry read.

As standard protocol kicked in after the August 4 occurrence, regulatory authorities subjected both pilots to mandatory medical screenings. The initial drug screening for the Captain yielded a result that triggered further laboratory scrutiny.

“As part of the Standard Operating Procedures following such an occurrence, both flight crew members underwent the prescribed psychoactive substance screening test. The screening test in respect of the PIC indicated a result requiring confirmatory testing. Samples have accordingly been sent to the designated laboratory for confirmatory analysis, and the final report is awaited,” the government's statement read.

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Pending the final laboratory results and the completion of the formal enquiry into the mid-air altitude loss, regulatory authorities moved immediately to remove both pilots from flight duty.

“Pending investigation and completion of the prescribed process, both flight crew members have been taken off roster by the DGCA. Further action, as appropriate, will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation and confirmatory test results,” the government said.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and the DGCA reiterated that maintaining strict compliance with safety regulations remains paramount, assuring that final enforcement measures will follow once the AAIB completes its technical investigation and the lab delivers its confirmatory test findings.